Youth held for killing 6-yr-old boy after sexual assault in Dharmapuri

COIMBATORE: A 19-year-old youth was arrested by police on Wednesday for strangulating a six-year-old boy to death after allegedly sexually assaulting him in Dharmapuri.

Police said the accused M Prakash, had abducted Mathiarasu, studying Class II, while he was playing near his house on July 16 and sexually assaulted him.

Fearing that the boy will expose his crime, Prakash strangled him to death and dumped his body in an unused overhead tank in the neighbourhood.

The boy’s father Adhimulam, a JCB operator, along with family members and relatives from Kattampatti village made a futile search after their son went missing while playing near the house.

Based on a missing complaint, the Krishnapuram police registered a case and took up an investigation. During the course of the inquiry, the police on suspicion picked up Prakash, who gave contradictory statements on the whereabouts of the boy.

On further grilling, Prakash confessed to having killed the boy after sexual assault and left his body in the empty tank at ‘Arunthathiar’ Colony.

Soon the police, along with the fire and rescue personnel, recovered the body of the deceased from the tank and sent it for post-mortem at Dharmapuri Government Medical College and Hospital.

Police booked Prakash on charges of murder, besides Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and further inquiries are on.