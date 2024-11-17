Youth held for hoarding PDS rice in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur Civil Supplies CID police arrested a youth for hoarding huge quantity of PDS rice and seized 1,050 kg on Saturday.

On a tip off that PDS rice was being smuggled at Karanthai and Palli Agraharam areas in Thanjavur, a special team of police attached to Civil Supplies CID commenced vehicle inspection and surprise raids across the spots. During a vehicle check at Thanjavur Keezha Vasal, they stopped a person who came by a two-wheeler loaded with a rice bag. Upon inspection, it was found to be rice meant for PDS supplies.

Further inquiry found that the particular person who was later identified as S Hariharan was in the habit of buying PDS rice and selling it for a higher price.

Subsequently, the police registered a case and arrested him. The further interrogation found that the youth had stocked a huge quantity of PDS rice at a secluded place in Keezha Vasal from where around 1,050 kg rice was seized.

Later, the police produced him in court before lodging him in the prison. The police also are in search of his associate who is absconding.