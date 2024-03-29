Youth held for filming 16-yr-old girl taking bath

TIRUCHY: Kumbakonam police on Thursday arrested a 20-year-old man for video recording a 16-year-old girl while she was taking a shower in her relative’s house, in Kumbakonam.

The police investigation revealed that the 16-year-old girl from Ariyalur had come to her relative’s house in Kumbakonam a few days back. S Surya (20), a resident of Pairagithoppu in Kumbakonam reportedly video-recorded the girl on Wednesday, while she was in a shower.

On realising that she was being filmed, the girl raised an alarm and the family members immediately rushed to the spot. But the accused Surya escaped from the spot. Subsequently, the girl’s relatives filed a complaint with the Kumbakonam All Women Police Station. The Kumbakonam police have registered a case under various IPC sections including the POCSO Act. The police arrested Surya on Thursday.