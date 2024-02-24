Youth hangs himself after minor lover dies suspiciously in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: A youth had reportedly committed suicide after his girl friend died in a suspicious manner with several injuries in Thanjavur on Friday.

M Dileepan (21), an agriculture worker from Vanduvancheri village near Nachiyarkovil in Thanjavur was in love with a 16-year-old girl. The girl was said to be the cousin of Dileepan, and his parents asked him to drop the affair.

Against such a backdrop, on Thursday late evening, Dileepan called the girl to adjacent street and she had gone there but did not return.

Her mother went in search and in Thayar Thidal area, she was shocked to her daughter lying dead with several injuries on the face, neck and various parts of the body while Dileepan was found hanging dead in a neem tree.

The shocked mother raised alarm and neighbours informed the Nachiyarkoil police who rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies.

A case of suspicious death was registered and investigations are on.