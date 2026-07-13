Youth hacked to death in Tiruvallur, face disfigured in revenge attack

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old man, a welder, was hacked to death and his body was dumped beneath the Arani river bridge near Ponneri in Tiruvallur district on Saturday night. Tiruvallur district police have arrested four men in connection with the murder.
The police were informed about the body lying beneath the bridge, after which a team secured the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination.
The deceased was identified as Sunil, a welder. Probe revealed that Sunil had gone to work as usual on Saturday but never returned home. It was further found that Sunil had attacked a man during a funeral in his village last year.
Seeking revenge for the attack, the man took Sunil to the riverbank on the pretext of consuming alcohol and hacked him to death and disfigured his face with a broken beer bottle before fleeing.
The Ponneri police arrested four men, the prime accused Deepak (26), Thangavelu (20), Manikandan (27) and Aadhavan (19), in connection with the murder.