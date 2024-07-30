Youth from Madhya Pradesh held in Virudhunagar house break-in case

MADURAI: A 24-year-old youth from Madhya Pradesh was arrested in a house break-in case reported in Virudhunagar district. The accused has been identified as V Parasingh Amliyara of Dhar district, sources said on Monday. Superintendent of Police K Feroze Khan Abdullah, after inquiring, said the incident occurred in the staff quarters of the cement factory near Vachakkarapatti on the night of July 13. Four persons including the one arrested broke into the locked house of the Deputy General Manager of the factory and decamped with valuables. The inmates found 80 sovereigns of gold missing from the house. Based on a complaint, Vachakkarapatti police filed a case on July 14. A special team formed to crack the case busted the hideout of the key accused in Bagoli village, Madhya Pradesh. He was secured on a transit warrant before remanding him in judicial custody. The team, meanwhile, is on the lookout for the other three involved in the crime, the SP said.