Youth fined Rs 1 lakh for harassing jumbo

COIMBATORE: An AIADMK functionary has been slapped with a fine of Rs 1 lakh by the forest department for teasing a wild elephant in Pollachi.

Sources said M Mithun, AIADMK’s youth wing functionary from Kottur was returning from his farm in Navamalai in Pollachi forest range by his sports utility vehicle (SUV) on Thursday night, when he noticed a wild elephant standing on the Navamalai Road.

“In a reckless act, Mithun began to chase the elephant by switching on his SUV’s high beam light instead of stopping for a while and allowing the animal to move on its own. In a video uploaded by him on social media, the young elephant exhibited signs of panic by running to safety,” said an official from Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR).

Farmers who own agricultural land in the reserve forest area are advised to return before evening to prevent any conflicts with wild animals. “However, Mithun was heading back from his farm at night and also teased the animal while ignoring its consequences. He was fined Rs 1 lakh on Friday,” the official added.