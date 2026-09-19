Youth ends life in Salem after killing 15-yr-old boy

The deceased, N Thowshik (15), son of a daily-wage couple, Nagaraj and Vijayalakshmi, from Kottaimedu near Elampillai, was studying Class ten at KR Thoppur Government School.

He was friends with V Sivaraj (24), a weaver from Chittanur near Edanganasalai. On Thursday evening, Sivaraj took Thowshik in his two-wheeler.

As they did not return home for a long time, their parents lodged a missing complaint with the Magudanchavadi police. On receiving information that a boy was found dead in the Mettukadu area along KR Thoppur Road, a police team rushed to the spot and identified him as Thowshik.