Youth drowns in Tamirabarani river

MADURAI: A 27-year-old youth drowned in the Tamirabarani river in Tirunelveli on Sunday while he was engaged in fishing. The victim has been identified as Abdul Rahman, who resided in Pettai, sources said.

Assistant District Fire Officer, Tirunelveli, K Selvam, after inquiring, said Rahman along with his two other friends, stepped into the river at Kokkirakulam. While crossing, Rahman was pulled into deeper water by strong current and drowned. His friends, however, were rescued. Palayamkottai Fire Station brigades rushed to the spot, but even after hours of searching Rahman could not be traced.

“The search operation which was stalled due to poor visibility will resume on Monday morning,” said the assistant fire officer.