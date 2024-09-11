Youth dies by suicide after parents ask him to find work after studies

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old youth died by suicide after a disagreement with his parents about going to work.

Prabhakaran, resident of Kalyani Puram near Srivilliputhur was at home without going to work after his education.

His parents would scold him to find employment and due to this distress, he hanged himself, stated reports.

On his father Muniyaswamy's complaint, the Krishnan Kovil police recovered his body, hanging at home.

The police registered a case and seized the body and sent it for post-mortem.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102.