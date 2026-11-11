Youth dies after tractor hits bike; kin block Thanjavur road

When he was nearing Tirunallur main road, Gopal (45), a farmer, was returning home on a tractor. The tractor hit Moovithan’s bike, and he was thrown off and died on the spot. The Pappanadu police registered a case.

On Tuesday, the kin of the deceased converged at Pulavankadu on the Thanjavur-Pattukkottai highway and blocked the traffic, demanding the arrest of the tractor driver and the owner. On receiving information, Pappanadu police rushed to the spot and held talks with the protesting people. Subsequently, they dispersed from the spot.