Youth dies after tractor hits bike; kin block Thanjavur road

TIRUCHY: A youth was run over by a tractor in Thanjavur, and the relative of the deceased staged a roadblock protest on Tuesday. Traffic was hit for more than three hours on the Thanjavur-Pattukkottai highway. Moovithan (22), an online delivery agent from Pulavankadu in Thanjavur, was proceeding from Papanadu to Tirunallur by his bike in the late hours of Monday.
When he was nearing Tirunallur main road, Gopal (45), a farmer, was returning home on a tractor. The tractor hit Moovithan’s bike, and he was thrown off and died on the spot. The Pappanadu police registered a case.
On Tuesday, the kin of the deceased converged at Pulavankadu on the Thanjavur-Pattukkottai highway and blocked the traffic, demanding the arrest of the tractor driver and the owner. On receiving information, Pappanadu police rushed to the spot and held talks with the protesting people. Subsequently, they dispersed from the spot.