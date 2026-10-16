Youth biggest losers, says TVK

CHENNAI: The ruling TVK on Thursday condemned the SIR as “inherently anti-democratic and harmful” to the principles of equality established by BR Ambedkar. He alleged that the process specifically targeted youth under 30 and people from marginalised sections.
Speaking at a protest organised by the INDIA bloc here demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged manipulation of voters’ rolls during the SIR exercise, TVK leader and School Education Minister A Rajmohan emphasised his party’s “relentless opposition” to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process since its inception.
He said the TVK had taken legal action by challenging the implementation of SIR, including its rollout in states like Bihar, in the Supreme Court of India. Highlighting the consequences on the ground, Rajmohan alleged that the revision process has systematically eliminated millions of eligible voters from the electoral rolls.
He pointed out that the deletions specifically targeted youth under the age of 30, women voters, the poor and economically weaker sections, and marginalised communities.
According to Rajmohan, such targeted deletions compromised democratic transparency and undermined the integrity of Indian elections. Invoking BR Ambedkar’s
principles, Rajmohan reminded that democracy extended beyond governance mechanics.
“Democracy is not merely a form of government; it is a way of living that guarantees equal voting rights and dignity for every single citizen,” the minister stated, arguing that the SIR process directly violated these foundational constitutional values.
He called for perseverance and urged democratic forces and various political leaders to unite against processes that erode public rights and institutional transparency. Reaffirming TVK’s commitment, he asserted that the party would continue to fight using legal platforms, official reports, and public forums.