Youth biggest losers, says TVK

He pointed out that the deletions specifically targeted youth under the age of 30, women voters, the poor and economically weaker sections, and marginalised communities.

According to Rajmohan, such targeted deletions compromised democratic transparency and undermined the integrity of Indian elections. Invoking BR Ambedkar’s

principles, Rajmohan reminded that democracy extended beyond governance mechanics.

“Democracy is not merely a form of government; it is a way of living that guarantees equal voting rights and dignity for every single citizen,” the minister stated, arguing that the SIR process directly violated these foundational constitutional values.

He called for perseverance and urged democratic forces and various political leaders to unite against processes that erode public rights and institutional transparency. Reaffirming TVK’s commitment, he asserted that the party would continue to fight using legal platforms, official reports, and public forums.