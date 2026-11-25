According to a Daily Thanthi report, the black spectacles fitted to the face of Karunanidhi’s statue at the leaders’ memorial complex near Panneerselvam Park in Erode were found damaged. Similarly, windowpanes at the library inside the Karunanidhi statue complex in Municipal Colony were broken. Glass panels on the doors of a DMK office at Manalmedu were also damaged.

In another incident, the spectacles on Karunanidhi’s statue in Modakurichi were found broken.