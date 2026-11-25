CHENNAI: A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly vandalising former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi’s statues at four locations and damaging glass panels at a DMK office in Erode. The incidents triggered a road blockade by DMK cadres on Tuesday, who demanded action against the culprit.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the black spectacles fitted to the face of Karunanidhi’s statue at the leaders’ memorial complex near Panneerselvam Park in Erode were found damaged. Similarly, windowpanes at the library inside the Karunanidhi statue complex in Municipal Colony were broken. Glass panels on the doors of a DMK office at Manalmedu were also damaged.
In another incident, the spectacles on Karunanidhi’s statue in Modakurichi were found broken.
Following the incidents, DMK Erode South district secretary and former Minister Muthusamy contacted the police around 10 am on Tuesday and brought the matter to their attention.
However, dissatisfied with the response, Muthusamy, along with party functionaries and a large number of cadres, gathered near Panneerselvam Park.
Condemning the vandalism, DMK cadres staged a sudden road blockade by sitting in the middle of the road. Meanwhile, police informed them that the person responsible for damaging the statues had been traced. Following the assurance, the protest was withdrawn.
Police identified the accused as Hari Vignesh (26), who was reportedly suffering from mental health issues.
Subsequently, Modakurichi police registered a case on Tuesday evening and arrested him. He was later produced before the Ezhumathur court.