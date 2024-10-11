Youth arrested as minor girl dies after taking abortion pills in Namakkal

COIMBATORE: A 17-year-old girl from Namakkal, who took abortion pills without the prescription of a medical practitioner, died on Thursday.

The girl from Paruthipalli near Tiruchengode was in love with S Aravind (23) from Navani village in Puduchatram.

He was working in a cell phone shop.

“She dropped out of school two months ago, while pursuing Class 12. As she became pregnant, the girl consumed abortion pills bought from a pharmacy. She then developed severe complications,” police said.

She was admitted to the Government Hospital in Salem for further treatment. However, she died without responding to treatment. The Elachipalayam police registered a case and arrested Aravind.