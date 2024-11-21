Youth absconds after assaulting lover inside shop in Madurai

MADURAI: Spurned by a lover, an enraged youth was seen beating the girl with his fist in Madurai. The video of the incident had emerged on social media, and police sources mentioned that it happened inside a photocopy shop, located on Tirumohur Road in Othakadai on November 17.

As per the video, the youth identified as Sithik Raja attacked the girl in a fury and another youth tried to stop him, sources said on Thursday.

Inquiries revealed that Sithik, a resident of Seethalakshmi Nagar, Othakadai, was in love with her for three years and he was infuriated when the girl did not respond to his phone call.

When Sithik approached the photocopy shop on the fateful day, she was found busy on a phone call and it increased the anger of Sithik, who lost his temper and thrashed her.

Sithik remains absconding and the Othakadai police have filed a case against him in the wake of the incident.

After inquiring, his mother endorsed their love affair and presented a bagful of greeting cards and love notes as evidence before the police.

A manhunt has been launched, sources said.