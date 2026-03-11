Your dreams fulfilled, now it’s your turn to fulfil people’s dreams: CM Stalin to UPSC selectees

Speaking at an event in Chennai to felicitate 60 candidates who cleared the prestigious civil service examinations, Stalin said the number of successful candidates from the State should increase further and assured that the Dravidian Model government would continue to support aspirants.



Recalling the relatively low pass percentage from Tamil Nadu in earlier years, the Chief Minister said the government had taken several initiatives after assuming office in 2021 to improve success rates in the UPSC examinations.



He noted that 56 candidates trained under the State government's Naan Mudhalvan scheme had cleared the examination this year.



"The number of successful candidates from Tamil Nadu should increase from next year. More youngsters should become Collectors and departmental secretaries in different parts of the country and contribute to the nation's development and the welfare of marginalised people," Stalin said.