Your dreams fulfilled, now it’s your turn to fulfil people’s dreams: CM Stalin to UPSC selectees

CHENNAI: More youngsters from Tamil Nadu should clear the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations in the coming years, said Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday.
Speaking at an event in Chennai to felicitate 60 candidates who cleared the prestigious civil service examinations, Stalin said the number of successful candidates from the State should increase further and assured that the Dravidian Model government would continue to support aspirants.
Recalling the relatively low pass percentage from Tamil Nadu in earlier years, the Chief Minister said the government had taken several initiatives after assuming office in 2021 to improve success rates in the UPSC examinations.
He noted that 56 candidates trained under the State government's Naan Mudhalvan scheme had cleared the examination this year.
"The number of successful candidates from Tamil Nadu should increase from next year. More youngsters should become Collectors and departmental secretaries in different parts of the country and contribute to the nation's development and the welfare of marginalised people," Stalin said.
He also noted that civil servants have the opportunity to serve as ambassadors and diplomats, helping strengthen India's relationships with other countries.
Advising those who cleared the examination, the Chief Minister emphasised the importance of humanity, humility, and a service-oriented attitude while dealing with the public. He said civil servants have the opportunity to serve people for more than three decades, unlike politicians who face elections every five years.
Sharing a personal note, Stalin advised the successful candidates to remain connected with their families.
"You should care about your home and parents. Speak to them at least for five minutes every day to enquire about their health. This concern will help your career grow. Your dream has been fulfilled. Now let you begin fulfilling the dreams of the people," he said.
Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Ministers PK Sekarbabu and Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, and Chief Secretary N Muruganandam participated in the event.