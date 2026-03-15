Young woman hacked to death in Tirunelveli; husband surrenders

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old woman was hacked to death allegedly by her husband near the Junction bus stand in Tirunelveli city on Sunday morning following a domestic dispute.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the deceased has been identified as Pechiyammal, wife of Sudhakar (29) of Palamadai in Tirunelveli district. The couple has two children and had reportedly been facing marital issues for the past two years.
According to police, the incident took place around 10.15 am at the Tirunelveli Junction bus stand. Sudhakar allegedly attacked his wife with a sickle during an argument, killing her on the spot.
After the incident, Sudhakar surrendered at the Tirunelveli Junction police station.
Police rushed to the spot, recovered the body and sent it to the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.
Tirunelveli Junction police inspector and team have launched an investigation into the incident.