Young woman falls off train during snatching attempt dies; 2 held

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old woman who fell off an MRTS (Mass Rapid Transport System) train at Indira Nagar Railway Station on July 2, after two men attempted to snatch her bag, succumbed to her injuries at a hospital on Saturday.

Government Railway Police have detained two men- Vignesh (27) of Foreshore estate and Manimaran of Adyar.

The deceased was identified as S Preethi of Kandhanchavadi. On July 2 (Sunday), she had boarded a train from Kotturpuram and was traveling towards Thiruvanmiyur when the two men attempted to snatch her bag when the train stopped at Indira Nagar railway station. The incident happened around 5 pm.

Preethi who fell on the platform suffered injuries and was moved to a hospital for treatment, where she succumbed five days later.

Government Railway Police (Thiruvanmiyur) has registered a case and are investigating.