Young woman dies after eating chicken rice in Madurai

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old college graduate, Pandiselvi, from Ponnamangalam village near Thirumangalam, died on Thursday (Aug 7) night after reportedly collapsing at home.

Pandiselvi, daughter of daily wage worker Karuppaiah, was living with her family in Anna Nagar, Thirumangalam.

On Thursday afternoon, she bought and ate chicken fried rice from a restaurant on Virudhunagar Road, said a Daily Thanthi report.

Shortly after eating, she began vomiting and suddenly collapsed.

Her parents and relatives rushed her to the Thirumangalam Government Hospital, where she was given intensive treatment.

Despite efforts, she passed away later that night.

Thirumangalam Town Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Further details awaited.