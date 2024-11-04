Begin typing your search...
Young Thoothukudi woman stabbed to death over dispute involving her brother
MADURAI: A 19-year-old woman identified as Muthulakshmi of Satharakonvilai was allegedly stabbed to death near Udangudi in Thoothukudi district on Saturday evening.
On Deepavali day, a stranger asked Govindan (21), brother of Muthulakshmi, for an address. But, Govindan, who was in a drunken stupor, talked in a rude manner. Meanwhile, Manikandan (40), a temple ‘dharmakartha’ intervened and chided Govindan for his behaviour. Irked, Govindan attacked and wounded Manikandan.
An enraged Subbaiah Das, brother of Manikandan, stabbed Muthulakshmi with a knife in retaliation while she was distributing milk on Friday evening.
She was declared dead at Thoothukudi Hospital.
Kulasekarapattinam police arrested Subbaiah Das and Govindan.
