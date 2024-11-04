Begin typing your search...

    Young Thoothukudi woman stabbed to death over dispute involving her brother

    An enraged Subbaiah Das, brother of Manikandan, stabbed Muthulakshmi with a knife in retaliation while she was distributing milk on Friday evening.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|4 Nov 2024 6:00 AM IST
    Young Thoothukudi woman stabbed to death over dispute involving her brother
    Representative Image 

    MADURAI: A 19-year-old woman identified as Muthulakshmi of Satharakonvilai was allegedly stabbed to death near Udangudi in Thoothukudi district on Saturday evening.

    On Deepavali day, a stranger asked Govindan (21), brother of Muthulakshmi, for an address. But, Govindan, who was in a drunken stupor, talked in a rude manner. Meanwhile, Manikandan (40), a temple ‘dharmakartha’ intervened and chided Govindan for his behaviour. Irked, Govindan attacked and wounded Manikandan.

    An enraged Subbaiah Das, brother of Manikandan, stabbed Muthulakshmi with a knife in retaliation while she was distributing milk on Friday evening.

    She was declared dead at Thoothukudi Hospital.

    Kulasekarapattinam police arrested Subbaiah Das and Govindan.

    ThoothukudiDeathMurder Case
    DTNEXT Bureau

