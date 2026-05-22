Young faces, grassroots workers & old guard find place in Cabinet expansion

Vijay's only friend, film colleague to share space in the Cabinet
Srinath is among the most politically symbolic figures in Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s Cabinet. A longtime friend of Vijay from their Loyola College days in Chennai, Srinath has been associated with the Chief Minister for more than three decades. He first appeared alongside Vijay in the 1992 film “Naalaiya Theerpu” and later acted in films including “Maanbumigu Maanavan” and “Vettaikkaran”. He also worked as an assistant director and filmmaker. Srinath stunned the DMK bigwig Geetha Jeevan in his debut.
Ministry’s youngest rises from grassroots to rub shoulders with who’s who
At 28, S Kamali has emerged as one of the youngest ministers in the Cabinet. A postgraduate and homemaker from Rasipuram in Namakkal district, Kamali was an active grassroots organiser for TVK. Contesting from the reserved Avinashi constituency, she pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the 2026 Assembly election by defeating Union Minister and BJP leader L Murugan. Her victory overturned pre-election calculations that projected a contest mainly between the BJP and the DMK.
Work among weavers, women workers, students behind meteoric rise
Symbolic of women's power in TVK, Vijayalakshmi's welfare activities linked to Vijay Makkal Iyakkam have taken her far and high. From one of the pillars of the party’s women’s wing, she becomes a minister too. Her groundwork on the issues faced by the weaving communities has borne results. Her rapport with women workers and poor students in the Kongu region has been recognised by the party. Vijayalakshmi ended former AIADMK minister P Thangamani's successful run in Kumarapalayam.
Political nomad shatters glass ceiling after pre-poll switch to TVK
No newbie to politics, Ranjithkumar brings experience from multiple political formations at various levels. Beginning as a union councillor in 2006, he was earlier associated with the Congress, AIADMK, AMMK and factions aligned with former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. He also briefly served in an organisation floated by former minister Panruti S Ramachandran. Joining the TVK shortly before the 2026 Assembly election, he has now been inducted into the Cabinet.
Vijay-hologram fame field-worker gains entry into ministry
Winning in a segment considered a DMK stronghold, the minister used an innovative Vijay-hologram-based campaign, ultimately securing a plum post. A BE graduate from Veppathur near Thiruvidaimarudur, Vinoth was associated with Vijay’s organisation from 2011 onward. Deploying hologram technology to virtually project Vijay during public outreach wasn't a one-off thing. He earlier ran a garment business before moving into real estate. His Cyclone Gaja relief efforts and COVID-19 pandemic relief for the public are seen as contributing to his electoral success.
Doctor's journey from business legacy to political rise
A medical practitioner and district medical wing organiser of the party, Rajeev, defeated Karumanickam, son of veteran Congress leader KR Ramasamy, in a constituency historically associated with the GOP. Rajeev belongs to the Velumanickam business family and entered politics through the TVK’s district-level organisational network. His victory is viewed as a major breakthrough for the ruling party. He is among the few ministers in the Cabinet with a medical background.
Fan club to TVK's pillar, rise through ranks clear & visible
Rajkumar, a mechanical engineering diploma holder, is the organisational backbone of TVK in the Cuddalore district. He entered public life through the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam before emerging as the TVK’s Cuddalore East district secretary. He later entered the real estate business while continuing political work. Rajkumar won in a closely fought triangular contest involving Congress and AIADMK rivals. Party functionaries describe him as one of the early organisers who steadily built the TVK structure in the region long before the party formally entered electoral politics.
Electrician to minister, grassroots organiser sets new benchmark
An ITI-trained electrician from Ranipet district, Gandhiraj, later ventured into businesses including gas distribution, construction contracts and real estate. He joined the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam after 2018 and steadily rose through the organisational structure to become district secretary. Gandhiraj also served as a councillor in the Arakkonam municipality before entering Assembly politics. His victory was politically notable because it ended the AIADMK’s three-election hold over the reserved constituency and established the TVK’s influence in the region.
Engineer-entrepreneur from Ottapidaram gets elevated
An engineering graduate and entrepreneur by profession, Mathan Raja entered politics through the TVK and quickly emerged as one of the party’s prominent faces in the southern region. He was able to breach Puthiya Tamilagam chief Krishnaswamy's hold over the historically important Ottapidaram constituency. Party leaders say Mathan Raja’s educational background and business exposure influenced his allocation to the MSME department, which plays a major role in Tamil Nadu’s industrial economy.
Issue-based campaigning behind rise of former journo
Before entering active politics, the 40-year-old worked as a journalist and news editor, giving her significant exposure to political and social issues across the State. A B.Sc graduate, Jegadeshwari entered the TVK after being drawn to the party’s political positioning and grassroots outreach. In the 2026 election, she won decisively in Rajapalayam through an intensive constituency-level campaign. Her election affidavit reflected modest personal assets and limited liabilities, which party leaders say strengthened her image among voters.
Long-time Vijay loyalist rose from fan club
One of the senior organisational figures from Vijay’s fan club network to enter the Cabinet, Vijay Balaji, has scripted history. Hailing from Karungalpalayam in Erode district, the 39-year-old B.Com graduate runs a fancy store business and has spent nearly 25 years in the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam. He played a key role in organising welfare activities and public outreach programmes involving Vijay in the Erode district.
Ex-Speaker's son crafts his own destiny
After a dramatic exit from the AIADMK earlier this year, Tamilselvam landed a place in the ministry. The son of former AIADMK Speaker Dhanapal, Logesh, had earlier contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election from the Nilgiris constituency as an AIADMK candidate. Alleging that his father was not given due respect within the party, he resigned and joined Vijay’s political formation. Contesting from the reserved Rasipuram constituency, Logesh defeated DMK minister Mathiventhan in a major electoral upset.
Class 12 graduate rises from small-time business to big-time politics
A resident of Ammapettai in Salem district, Parthiban studied up to Class XII and later ran a mobile phone business. He has been associated with Vijay Makkal Iyakkam for nearly three decades and served as a prominent organiser in Salem district. His proximity to Vijay also led to small acting opportunities in some of the actor’s early films. Contesting his first Assembly election from Salem South, Parthiban secured a decisive victory before being elevated directly into the Cabinet.
First-generation graduate breaks TN polity's Brahmin stereotype to grab HR&CE
Hailing from a financially struggling Brahmin family, Ramesh became the first graduate in his household after completing mechanical engineering. He entered public life through Vijay Makkal Iyakkam and later transitioned into the TVK’s political structure. During the election campaign, he reportedly mortgaged his house to finance his political outreach. Ramesh defeated candidates of both the DMK and AIADMK in Srirangam, a constituency with strong political and religious significance. His appointment has drawn attention across political circles in the State.
IIM-trained taksed with State's AI push
Velachery MLA R Kumar has been entrusted with the newly created Artificial Intelligence portfolio. An entrepreneur with an engineering background, Kumar also underwent business leadership training at IIM Bengaluru. Contesting from the urban Velachery constituency in Chennai, he defeated AIADMK candidate MK Ashok by over 33,000 votes. Party insiders say Vijay views Kumar as part of a younger technocratic layer within the government. His appointment also reflects the administration’s attempt to project a governance model focused on digital transformation, artificial intelligence and technology-led public service delivery.
Commission agent to Cabinet minister, rise significant
K Thennarasu’s induction into the Cabinet is viewed within the TVK as an example of organisational elevation from the grassroots level. The 36-year-old Sriperumbudur MLA studied up to Class VIII and worked as a commission agent before entering politics. Despite limited formal education, Thennarasu became active in constituency-level mobilisation for Vijay Makkal Iyakkam and gradually built a local support network. Party leaders describe his rise as part of Vijay’s attempt to provide opportunities to workers without political lineage or financial influence.
Ghee trader who defeated BJP, DMK heavyweights
An MBA graduate and businessman engaged in the ghee trade, Sampathkumar has spent more than two decades building Vijay Makkal Iyakkam in Coimbatore. He played a major role in strengthening the TVK’s booth-level network in the western region and currently serves as the party’s Coimbatore city district secretary. His victory over BJP national leader Vanathi Srinivasan and DMK district secretary Durai Senthilkumar significantly boosted the TVK’s political standing in the Kongu region.
Young entrepreneur from Aranthangi gets berth at 31
At 31, Aranthangi MLA J Mohamed Farvas is among the youngest members of Vijay’s Cabinet. Before entering politics, Farvas operated a printing business and remained active in local public affairs. Party functionaries say Farvas built his campaign around employment generation, youth engagement and labour welfare issues. His appointment is also seen as part of the ruling party’s effort to increase representation of younger leaders and minorities within the government.
Welfare outreach, youth mobilisation gets rewarded
Sarathkumar, alias Gilli Sarath, rose through the ranks in Vijay Makkal Iyakkam in Tambaram and Perungalathur before entering Assembly politics. A BBA graduate and civil contractor by profession, Sarathkumar became locally known for introducing the “Rotti Paal” welfare initiative to support poor families. He also established free coaching facilities for economically weaker students. Party leaders say Sarathkumar’s extensive welfare activities and strong youth mobilisation contributed to his rapid political rise and subsequent induction into Vijay’s ministry.
Education entrepreneur gets to run finances of State
A doctorate holder, Marie Wilson is the son-in-law of late education entrepreneur Jeppiaar and serves as chairman of Jeppiaar Institute of Technology and trustee of the Jeppiaar educational institutions network. Contesting from the politically significant RK Nagar constituency, he secured victory on a TVK ticket before being entrusted with the State’s finance portfolio. Government sources say his educational and administrative background played a role in his selection for the crucial department overseeing fiscal management and developmental planning.
CCTV entrepreneur gets inducted for Kinathukadavu breakthrough
A B.Sc Computer Science graduate from Coimbatore district, Vignesh runs a CCTV camera business and has been associated with Vijay Makkal Iyakkam for over 15 years. He later rose to become the TVK’s Coimbatore South district secretary. In the election, Vignesh defeated candidates from influential AIADMK political families, ending the party’s dominance in the constituency. His induction has strengthened the representation of the Kongu belt in Vijay’s Cabinet.
Vocal supporter for TVK alliance gets rewarded
A senior Congress leader from Kanniyakumari district, Rajesh Kumar won from Killiyoor for the third time and currently serves as leader of the Congress Legislature Party. A law graduate by qualification, he was among the earliest voices in Congress to publicly advocate an alliance with the TVK. His induction into the ministry is viewed as recognition of both his legislative experience and his role in facilitating cooperation between the Congress and Vijay’s party.
Cong veteran gets key portfolio, begins innings in Assembly after Parl
Returning to the political limelight after being a Member of Parliament from Kancheepuram between 2009 and 2014, the last candidate declared by the Congress claims a Cabinet berth, bringing considerable organisational experience to the TVK coalition government. His election held political significance because he is the only Scheduled Caste candidate to win from a general constituency in the State. A graduate of the University of Madras with parliamentary experience secures a position in the higher education department.