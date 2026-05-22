Young faces, grassroots workers & old guard find place in Cabinet expansion

Srinath

Vijay's only friend, film colleague to share space in the Cabinet

Srinath is among the most politically symbolic figures in Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s Cabinet. A longtime friend of Vijay from their Loyola College days in Chennai, Srinath has been associated with the Chief Minister for more than three decades. He first appeared alongside Vijay in the 1992 film “Naalaiya Theerpu” and later acted in films including “Maanbumigu Maanavan” and “Vettaikkaran”. He also worked as an assistant director and filmmaker. Srinath stunned the DMK bigwig Geetha Jeevan in his debut.