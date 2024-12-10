Young boy found dead in neighbours terrace in Thoothukudi; Burglary of jewels suspected

CHENNAI: A young boy was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Kovilpatti, Thoothukudi district.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the boy who was playing near his residence, went missing. later, his body was discovered on the terrace of a neighboring house.

Initial investigations brought out that the child may have been killed for jewels.

However, a probe is underway finding other possible motives behind the crime.

Superintendent of Police (SP) visited the scene and is overseeing the investigation.

Further details awaited.