Young boy found dead in neighbours terrace in Thoothukudi; Burglary of jewels suspected
CHENNAI: A young boy was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Kovilpatti, Thoothukudi district.
According to a Thanthi TV report, the boy who was playing near his residence, went missing. later, his body was discovered on the terrace of a neighboring house.
Initial investigations brought out that the child may have been killed for jewels.
However, a probe is underway finding other possible motives behind the crime.
Superintendent of Police (SP) visited the scene and is overseeing the investigation.
Further details awaited.
