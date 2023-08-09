You talk about Chola tradition, but don't know TN's history: Kanimozhi

NEW DELHI: DMK MP Kanimozhi on Wednesday slammed the government over bringing the ‘Sengol’ in the new Parliament building saying that you talk about the Chola tradition but don’t know anything about the history of Tamil Nadu.

He said that Pandyan Sengol was burnt and shattered after the king failed his people.

Speaking in support of the no-confidence motion over the situation in Manipur, Kanimozhi in Lok Sabha said, “You brought the Sengol to the Parliament with much pomp and show.

“You talked about the Chola tradition. You don’t know about Tamil Nadu history. Have you heard of the Pandian Sengol? It was shattered and burnt when the king failed the common people.

“Do you know the story of Kannagi? Please stop imposing Hindi on us and go read the Cilappatikaram. It has a lot of lessons to teach you,” she said.

She was referring to the story of the Tamil classical text, the Cilappatikaram.

She also targeted the BJP government in Manipur over the violence and said that for the first time in India, the judiciary had to intervene in a state.

“Isn’t it shameful?” the DMK LS MP said, adding, that it is not ‘double engine sarkaar’, but it is a double-edged sword.

She also dubbed the action by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh to control the situation in the northeastern state as ‘shameful’ and said that while a woman was killed and raped, the double engine government did nothing.

Referring to the parading of two women naked by a mob in Manipur, she said, “Before the two women were stripped, paraded naked and gang raped, they went to the police for help, but the police refused.”

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) parties have been demanding for a detailed statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Manipur in both Houses of Parliament and also a detailed discussion on the situation in the state.

Violence erupted in Manipur on May 3 and since then hundreds of people have died while thousands have been forced to take refuge in the relief camps.