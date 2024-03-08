You live under the shadow of your father: Annamalai flays Kani over remarks on Modi

CHENNAI: Taking a dig at the DMK MP, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, State BJP president K Annamalai on Friday said Kanimozhi is not even half per cent qualified to talk about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Responding to DMK MP Kanimozhi’s comment that the people of Tamil Nadu will not vote for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi even if he rents a house and stays in Tamil Nadu, Annamalai said that Kanimozhi is living in a house free of cost which was built by her father and has never gone to work in the paddy field or any other farming work and is not even half per cent qualified to talk about PM Modi.

“Everyone including the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country is working and getting a salary. But, who is Kanimozhi? Without even a job, she lives under the shadow of her father M Karunanidhi. If she removes the name of M Karunanidhi, who is she?” Annamalai questioned while talking to reporters here.

Further, the former IPS officer said that Kanimozhi, who has gone to jail and is facing corruption cases, should look at her face in the mirror and think about how to talk about the PM.

Conveying wishes for women, the saffron party leader said the International Women’s Day was introduced by Western culture and in India, every day is important for a woman.

Meanwhile, Annamalai thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reducing LPG cylinder prices by Rs 100 and said this announcement is a great gift from the PM to all our mothers and sisters.