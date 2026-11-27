CHENNAI: Accusing the C Joseph Vijay-led Tamil Nadu government of hurting the sentiments of lakhs of people by preventing the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the disputed hilltop pillar in Thiruparankundram, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said the government could stop a lamp from being lit but could not deny people their constitutional rights and religious freedoms.
Addressing a Constitution Day function organised by the Tamil Nadu BJP at Krishna Gana Sabha here, he questioned the government’s decision to leave the Deepathoon unlit despite the Supreme Court’s interim order permitting the ritual as a one-time arrangement.
“You may be able to stop a Deepam from being lit, but you cannot stop the development of Tamil Nadu or deny its people the benefits, rights and entitlements they deserve,” he said.
Referring to the controversy, Vaishnaw asked whether preventing the lighting of a lamp today would eventually lead to restrictions on temple access. “Today, you have stopped a Deepam. Tomorrow, will you say that nobody can go to temples? Is this what our Constitution provides for?” he asked.
Taking a swipe at Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president B Manickam Tagore, he alleged that the latter could not profess faith in the Constitution and religious freedom, accusing the Congress of treating the Constitution as something to be kept in a shirt pocket rather than respected.
Turning to railway infrastructure, Ashwini Vaishnaw said the annual railway allocation for Tamil Nadu had increased from Rs 870 crore under the previous Congress-led government to Rs 7,600 crore under the Modi government, nearly nine-fold.
He said Rs 48,000 crore had been earmarked for railway projects in the State, but 11,861 acres were required, against which only 3,096 acres had been handed over. He urged the TVK government to expedite land acquisition, assuring that the Centre was prepared to provide additional funds.
He also said Chennai Egmore and Madurai railway stations were being redeveloped and asserted that a Deepam would feature atop the redeveloped Madurai station, which neither the Congress nor the TVK could prevent.