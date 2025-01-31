You are not even in the country, Madras HC tells controversial godman Nithyananda; junks appeal

CHENNAI: Pointing out that controversial, self-proclaimed godman Nithyananda was not residing in India, the Madras High Court dismissed his appeal challenging the order allowing the appointment of executive officers to administer three mutts.

As he was no longer in the country, he could not seek the relief sought for, the division bench of Justice R Subramanian and C Kumarappan observed while dismissing Nithyananda’s appeal.

Nithyananda filed the appeal seeking to set aside a single judge order issued on September 9, 2024, allowing the order of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) Department appointing executive officers for Sri Somanatha Swami Temple and Mutt in Tiruvarur, Sri Arunachala Gnanadesikar Swami Temple and Mutt in Vedaranyam, and Sri Po Ka Sathukal Madam in Vedaranyam.

When the matter came up for hearing, NRR Arun Natarajan, the special public prosecutor for HR&CE, submitted how the petition was filed in Nithyananda’s name though the government was not aware of his whereabouts. Also, there are several criminal cases pending against him, the advocate added, arguing that the appeal should not be entertained.

According to Nithyananda, Athmananda Swami, the previous head of these mutts, nominated him as the administrator on April 15, 2014. While the nomination deeds were pending before the sub-registrar office, a dispute arose with Athmananda Swami, he said. Following this, Athmananda lodged criminal complaint against Nithyananda.

However, the principal district judge, Nagapattinam, declared him as the madathipathi of all the mutts in 2015, and restrained Athmananda Swami from interfering with the affairs of the mutts, he said.

Later, based on a private complaint, the HR&CE issued an order dated June 16, 2017, appointing executive officers for the mutts. Aggrieved by the order, Nithyananda approached the court. Hearing the case, Justice M Dhandapani dismissed his petition, deeming it devoid of merits.