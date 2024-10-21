Yolo from Kanguva is a peppy number

CHENNAI: Directed by Siruthai Siva, Kanguva is headlined by Suriya. On Monday, the makers released the second single, Yolo.

A party number, the song stands unique with its lyrics and tunes.

Devi Sri Prasad composed the music. The song featured vocals of the music director and Lavita Lobo.

The lyrics are penned by Viveka.

The fantasy action-thriller also stars Disha Patani, Bobby Deol, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, KS Ravikumar, and BS Avinash in crucial roles.

Disha and Bobby are making their Tamil debut with this film.

The audio launch of Kanguva will take place on October 26 in the city. Bankrolled by Studio Green, Vetri Palanisamy is handling the camera.

Nishad Yusuf is taking care of the cuts. Kanguva will hit the big screens on November 14.

Previously, the film was planned to release on October 10. But was postponed because of Vettaiyan’s release.

Apart from this, Suriya also has Suriya 44 with Karthik Subbaraj.