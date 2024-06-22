Yoga, light of the world: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi at Coimbatore event

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, along with yoga enthusiasts, especially youth from universities, colleges, and schools, participated in the 10th International Yoga Day Celebration at the Tamil Nadu Agriculture University (TNAU) campus in Coimbatore, on Friday.

Over 1,000 youths from some 50 institutions participated in the celebrations. Yoga experts and practitioners with their mesmerizing and inspiring various performances of forms of yogic asanaas captivated the gathering, a communique from Raj Bhavan said.

Later, the Governor contributed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” tree plantation campaign by planting Rudraksha saplings at the TNAU Campus. In his presidential address to the yoga participants at the event, the Governor recalled that the greatest proponents of Yoga, Thirumoolar, and Patanjali, were from the sacred land of Tamil Nadu. He said Yoga is a timeless gift of India to humanity. From individual well-being to collective well-being, Yoga takes care of comprehensive well-being i.e. physically, intellectually, and spiritually, he added.

Elaborating further on different types of Yoga, he talked about Thirumoolar’s Ashtanga Yoga. Under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, this proud heritage of Bharat is now embraced globally, transcending national, ideological, and religious boundaries.

Last year, more than 240 million people worldwide participated, showcasing Yoga’s truly global presence and acceptance.

While highlighting the new avenues of tools, technologies, and apps, he urged people, especially the young energetic youth to explore and work on the new dimensions of Yoga entrepreneurship, and said that let this light of Yoga, spread to the world. For a healthy country, its citizens need to be healthy, and Yoga is the way forward, he added.

During the massive participation and overwhelming enthusiasm thrown by the yoga enthusiasts at this grand event, various yoga practices by the eminent yoga instructors, yoga gurus, students of Isha Samskriti, and Aerial yoga by the students of Sri Sai Guru Yoga were performed at the event. Advanced Asanas for raising awareness on the benefits of Yoga on women’s health were performed by Ms K Samyuhtha, a class 10th student from GRG School from Coimbatore.