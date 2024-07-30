Yet to get response from Centre on RTE funds release, says Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

TIRUCHY: Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi blamed the Centre for not giving any reason for not releasing funds for the implementation of Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act (RTE).

The Minister said that they have personally met the Union Education Minister and still waiting for a response from him in this regard.

Speaking to reporters in Thanjavur on Monday after the inauguration of various completed projects in the district, Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi recalled the meeting with Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan in Delhi in which they appealed for the release of fund for the RTE implementation.

“There are over 60 lakh students dependent on the funds. Though the Minister asked the Centre and state government officials about this and initiate steps for releasing funds, there was no response till now from the Union government. Based on the response from the Union Minister, the Chief Minister would discuss about the next course of action,” Mahesh said.

On teachers’ protest, he said officials have been initiating talks with union leaders who have been demanding for 13 charter of demands. “We are ready to fulfill 5 to 6 demands and the Chief Secretary would also hold a separate talk with the teachers’ unions. The talks would be based on priorities,” he said.

Earlier, the Minister distributed free uniforms and cycles to the students and tablets to the teachers from the primary school. Thanjavur Collector B Priyanka Pankajam, Chief Educational Officer R Madhan Kumar and others were present.