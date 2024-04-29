Yet another devotee dies trekking Velliangiri hills in Coimbatore; ninth death this year

COIMBATORE: A 46 year old man died while trekking to Velliangiri Hills in Coimbatore.

With this, the death toll has increased to nine so far this year. Police said Punniyakodi from Ponneri Taluk in Tiruvallur district had trekked the hills on Sunday along with his team of friends.

As he climbed up the first hills, Punniyakodi felt dizzy and had bouts of vomiting.

He was immediately rushed down and taken to Boluvampatti Primary Health Centre (PHC), where he was found to be dead already.

Following a spate in deaths, the Coimbatore forest department has already appealed to devotees with a history of medical illness like heart ailment, breathlessness, diabetes, obese and elderly persons to avoid coming to the hills.

The devotees were also advised to undergo a complete health check up to ensure that they are physically fit for the intensive trek on the hills.