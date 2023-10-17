Yellow warning issued to 11 TN districts predicting heavy rain for next two days

CHENNAI: Heavy rain lashes southern districts of Tamil Nadu for the past few days and it is likely to continue. Yellow warning has been issued for 11 districts predicting heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity for the next two days due to a system formed over the Bay of Bengal, the regional meteorological center stated on Tuesday.

A trough runs from the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea to south coastal Tamil Nadu extending up to 4.5 km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height. Also, the cyclonic circulation over coastal Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level has merged with the above trough.

Under its influence, 11 districts of Tamil Nadu - The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Thenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari and Thoothukudi is likely to receive heavy rain with lightning and thunderstorm. And a yellow warning was issued for the next two days. The rest of the state might witness light to moderate rain.

The weather official stated that the rainfall activity is likely to decrease gradually from October 20. For Chennai and suburbs, some areas are expected to receive mild showers in the nighttime for the next two days. The maximum temperature is likely to reduce in the city and suburbs and will record around 33 degree Celsius.

According to RMC rainfall data in the last 24 hours several districts witnessed intense spells. The highest amount of rainfall recorded in Tiruppur, Kanyakumari, Salem and Ramanathapuram with 8 cm each. Followed by Sivaganga, Coimbatore, Pudukottai and Tiruchy received 7 cm each, and 6 cm rainfall recorded in Nagapattinam and Erode districts.