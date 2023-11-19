Yellow warning issued for 15 districts of TN for next few days

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Saturday issued a yellow warning for 15 districts of Tamil Nadu predicting heavy rain till November 22 due to the cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal.

Under the influence of upper air circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka persists and now extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level.

Many places in the coastal and interior of Tamil Nadu are likely to get intense rain along with thunderstorm activity till Wednesday.

The department has issued a yellow warning for Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Mayiladathurai, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Theni, Dindigul and Tenkasi.

In addition, light to moderate rain over coastal areas is expected in the coming days.

The weather department mentioned that the rainfall activity is likely to increase gradually from next week.

As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky conditions are partly cloudy, and mild showers are expected for the next two days.

On Saturday, some areas including Tondiarpet, Mount Road, Wall Tax Road, Broadway, Egmore, and Guindy experienced light showers for some time.

The maximum temperature is expected to drop and record around 31 degrees Celsius for the next two days.

Tamil Nadu weatherman Pradeep John stated that Chennai to Cuddalore will see rain from Sunday and is likely to continue for 15 days due to wind convergence.

Due to the trough, some places in interior districts might get light to moderate rain.

According to RMC, several areas witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours.

The highest amount of rainfall recorded in Mayiladathurai and Tiruvarur with 7 cm of rainfall each.

Followed by Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, and Cuddalore, Kanyakumari received 2-3 cm rainfall.