Yellow warning issued for 14 dists of TN predicting heavy rain for next two days

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Tuesday predicted heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity is likely to occur over 14 districts of Tamil Nadu due to cyclonic circulation over the sea.

The prevailing circulation might reduce the maximum temperature in the coastal and interior districts in the coming days.

A cyclonic circulation is seen over Comorin area and neighbourhood up to 1.5km above mean sea level. Also, a trough from Rayalaseema to Comorin area across Tamil Nadu extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level has become less marked. Under its influence, yellow warning issued for 14 districts of Tamil Nadu - Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Erode, Krishnagiri, Salem, Dharmapuri, Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, Trichy, Namakkal, Karur, Dindigul, Madurai, Tiruppur and Theni predicting heavy rain for the next two days.

The rest of the state might get light to moderate rain in the next few days. As several areas in the state witnessed a surge in the mercury level. However, the cyclonic circulation would reduce the maximum temperature over coastal and interior districts including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu are expected to experience convective rain in the nighttime.

In the last 24 hours, many areas experienced moderate to heavy showers. The highest amount of rainfall was recorded in Tirupur with 11 cm. Followed by Ramanathapuram and Coimbatore 9 cm each, Salem 8 cm. Madurai, Nilgiris received 7 cm of rainfall each.

Meanwhile, during the southwest monsoon Tamil Nadu and Chennai received excess rainfall from June to September. Whereas now, the state has received 46 percent deficit rainfall and 65 percent deficit in Chennai which recorded 19 mm against normal rainfall 56 mm from June 1 to October 10.