Yellow alert issued for nine districts in TN; Chennai likely to receive mild showers

CHENNAI: With heavy rainfall lashing coastal and interior districts of Tamil Nadu from Monday, the wet spell is likely to continue due to depression prevailing over the Bay of Bengal.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a yellow warning for several districts for the next 24 hours.

On Monday, the DGP office in Chennai district received the highest amount of rainfall in the State with 12 cm.

A well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal concentrated into a depression and lay centered west-central Bay of Bengal.

It is likely to move initially northwestwards, then intensify into a deep depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal off the Andhra Pradesh coast on Thursday. Thereafter, it would recurve northeastwards and reach over the northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast on November 17 and off north Odisha-West Bengal coasts on Saturday.

Under its influence, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, and Mayiladuthurai districts are predicted to get heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity. Also, isolated areas in Tamil Nadu are likely to receive light to moderate rain for the next two days.

Several areas in the city and suburbs including Nungambakkam, Tondiarpet, Guindy, Mylapore, Teynampet, Tiruvottiyur, and Ekkaduthangal experienced intense spells from Monday.

The highest amount of rainfall was recorded in the DGP office with 12 cm, followed by Ambatur, Kodambakkam and the collectorate office received 9 cm rainfall each.

Many places including Kathivakkam, Alandur, Adyar eco-park, Tondiarpet, Meenambakkam, and Perungudi recorded 3 cm to 8 cm. The weather department stated that light to moderate rain is expected to occur in Chennai in the coming days.

Tamil Nadu fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea.

As squally weather with wind speeds with 45 kmph to 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph along and off the Tamil Nadu coast and Gulf of Mannar for the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, as the city continues to witness moderate to heavy rain for the last two days there has been no major water logging experienced in many areas.

The Chennai Corporation received 401 complaints through the complaint cell for various issues including water stagnation, tree fall, and sewage overflow in the city. Of which, the majority of the grievances has been addressed immediately, and compared to the previous years this is the first time we have got minimum complaints registered during the northeast monsoon, said Commissioner J Radhakrishnan.

As several roads have been damaged during the recent incessant rainfall, the civic body carries out patchwork in the city following the complaints received from the public.