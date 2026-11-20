Light rain is likely at isolated places over the Western Ghats and southern districts of Tamil Nadu on November 20 and 21, while the rest of the state, Puducherry and Karaikal are expected to remain mostly dry. On November 22, moderate rain is likely in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and several coastal and delta districts, besides Puducherry and Karaikal, according to the weather bulletin.

On November 23, heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts, besides Puducherry and Karaikal.