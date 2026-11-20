CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has issued a yellow alert (6-11 cm) for heavy rain at isolated places across several districts of Tamil Nadu between November 23 and 26, with Chennai and neighbouring districts likely to receive heavy rainfall on November 24. This comes as Cyclone Akvan weakened into a deep depression over south coastal Odisha at 11.30 am on November 20 and is likely to weaken further, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
Light rain is likely at isolated places over the Western Ghats and southern districts of Tamil Nadu on November 20 and 21, while the rest of the state, Puducherry and Karaikal are expected to remain mostly dry. On November 22, moderate rain is likely in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and several coastal and delta districts, besides Puducherry and Karaikal, according to the weather bulletin.
On November 23, heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts, besides Puducherry and Karaikal.
On November 24, the rainfall activity is expected to extend to northern districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai and Villupuram. Heavy rain is also likely in several delta and southern districts, including Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari, besides Puducherry and Karaikal, the RMC forecast.
On November 25, isolated heavy rain is likely over Theni, Dindigul and Madurai districts. On November 26, the forecast covers Karur, Tiruchy, Dindigul and Madurai districts.
Thunderstorm and ground frost warning
The RMC has also forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph at one or two places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal between November 23 and 26.
Ground frost is likely in isolated pockets over the higher reaches of the Nilgiris and the Kodaikanal hills in Dindigul district during night and early morning hours between November 20 and 22.
Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal at a few pockets between November 20 and 22, before remaining near normal on November 23 and 24 across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.