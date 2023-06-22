Yellow alert declared for various districts in TN

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Thursday, declared yellow alert for various districts as high rainfall is expected in various districts.

The centre stated that isolated places over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Villupuram, Salem, Namakkal, Coimbatore and the Nilgiris are most likely to witness light thunderstorm and lighting with light to moderate rainfall is expected.

Several parts of Chennai received moderate to heavy rainfall during the afternoon on Thursday. Under such circumstances, waterlogging and traffic snarls were experienced in most of the areas.

In the past 24 hours, the Nilgiris reported 7 cm of rainfall, followed by Coimbatore that reported 4 cm of rainfall. Namakkal, Salem, Trichy and Tirupattur recorded at least 3 cm of rainfall in the past 24 hours.

The light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning are likely to be experienced for the next five days in one or two places in Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, in Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy.

The city is likely to experience light to moderate rain with thunderstorm - lightning in some areas in the next 48 hours.

The maximum temperature is likely to be around 36-37 degree Celsius and minimum temperature is likely to be around 27 degree Celsius for the next 48 hours.