Yellow alert as heavy rains predicted in 13 districts

CHENNAI: At least 13 districts in Tamil Nadu are likely to receive heavy rain for the next two days due to the cyclonic circulation prevailing over the sea. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a yellow warning, and the temperature level is expected to reduce in several areas in the State.

The cyclonic circulation persisted at 0.9km above mean sea level over Sri Lanka and the adjoining Comorin area. A trough in easterlies extends from the above cyclonic circulation to the north Kerala coast.

“Under its influence, heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity is predicted over Sivagangai, Theni, Dindigul, Tenkasi, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari, Ramanathapuram and Tirupur districts for the next two days,” said P Senthamarai Kannan, director of the area cyclone centre of RMC.

The weather department stated that light to moderate rain is expected to occur at a few places over the south and northern parts of Tamil Nadu from November 1. Chennaites will experience mild showers during the night, and this is expected to continue in the city and outskirts for the next few days.

Meanwhile, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) warned there is a possibility that the sea will be rough near shore along the north and south coast for the next two days because of the high period (15 seconds - 18 seconds) swell waves, having heights between 0.3 metre-1.6 metre.

Current speeds vary between 05-50 cm/sec.