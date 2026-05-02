Yelagiri Express to operate with new LHB coaches from May 3

CHENNAI: In a move aimed at enhancing passenger comfort and safety, Southern Railway has announced the introduction of new LHB coaches for the Yelagiri Express operating between MGR Chennai Central and Jolarpettai Junction.
According to an official press release, the upgraded coaches will be introduced on the train departing from Chennai starting May 3. The return service from Jolarpettai will operate with the new LHB coaches from May 4.
The revamped Yelagiri Express will comprise one air-conditioned seating coach along with 19 second-class general compartments, offering an improved travel experience for daily commuters and other passengers on this route.
Railway officials said the introduction of LHB coaches is part of ongoing efforts to modernise train services while ensuring better safety standards and passenger comfort.
LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches are German-designed passenger coaches known for improved safety features, higher speed potential, and enhanced riding comfort.