Yelagiri Express gets modern LHB coaches

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has introduced modern Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches in the Yelagiri Express operating between Jolarpettai and Chennai, aiming to enhance passenger safety and comfort, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The new LHB coaches are equipped with advanced technology and improved safety features. The coaches are designed to provide a smoother journey and better riding comfort for passengers.
Officials said the introduction of the new coaches is part of efforts to modernise railway services and improve the travel experience on the route.
The newly introduced LHB coaches are lighter than conventional coaches and can operate at higher speeds. The coaches feature improved interiors, an advanced pneumatic disc braking system for efficient braking at high speeds, and a superior suspension system to provide a smoother journey.
They are also equipped with modular interiors, fire-resistant materials and a more efficient cooling system. In addition, the coaches require lower maintenance compared to conventional ones.