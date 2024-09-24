Yechury INDIA bloc’s unification bond, says DMK president Stalin at memoriam

CHENNAI: Rich tributes were paid to late CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury at Kamarajar Arangam on Monday with leaders of various political parties including Chief Minister MK Stalin recalling his role in the formation of the INDIA bloc to take on BJP-led NDA in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking at the memorial meeting of Yechury organised by the state unit of CPM here, Stalin hailed Yechury as one of the architects of the formation of the INDIA bloc. “Despite differences, he remained steadfast in the need for all the parties to stay united to defeat the BJP. He played a crucial role in the resounding victory of the INDIA bloc in the Lok Sabha polls,” he said.

Recalling Yechury’s speech at late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi’s memorial meeting in the city, Stalin said that the Marxist leader noted that there was no India without Tamil Nadu and no Tamil Nadu without Kalaignar. “Yechury has carved a special place among the Communist ideologues,” he said, asking the people to follow in his footsteps to create an egalitarian society.

All India Kisan Sabha president Ashok Dhawale, who unveiled Yechury’s portrait, said that the biggest fight that Sitaram concentrated his energy on was the one against caste and gender oppression and its proponents. “Yechury always used to say that we require strengthening of the social reforms movement for the annihilation of the caste and ensuring gender equality,” he said.

VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan said that the credit for the implementation of the MGNREGA and the RTI act should go to Yechury who played a role in drafting the Common Minimum Programme of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance in 2004. Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani and MDMK general secretary Vaiko termed the death of Yechury as not only a loss to the CPM but to all the democratic forces in the country.

Emotionally charged CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan said that the real tribute to Yechury would be fulfilling his goal and dream for which he worked tirelessly from his student days.