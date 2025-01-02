Begin typing your search...

    AuthorUNIUNI|2 Jan 2025 5:33 PM IST
    Yamaha announces Special Pongal offers for TN customers
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: India Yamaha Motor (IYM) on Thursday announced special offer to its customers in Tamil Nadu for the upcoming Pongal festival.

    A company release here said IYM is celebrating the festive spirit of Pongal with exclusive offers on its popular two-wheelers, making it the perfect time for customers to bring home a Yamaha.

    The special offers include attractive cashback and low-down payment schemes, giving customers in Tamil Nadu a fine opportunity to own a Yamaha during the joyous festival of harvest.

    The offers included Cashback of up to Rs 4,000 and low-down payment of Rs 4,999 on the FZ-S Fi Ver 4.0, FZ-S Fi Ver 3.0, FZ Fi and the FZ-X Series.

    Cashback of up to Rs 4,000 and low-down payment of Rs 999 on the Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid and Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid scooters.

    These special Pongal offers are available for a limited time, allowing customers to embrace the festive season with the joy and excitement of bringing home a Yamaha.

    Yamaha's diverse product portfolio includes premium motorcycles such as YZF-R3 (321cc), MT-03 (321cc), YZF-R15M (155cc), YZF-R15 V4 (155cc), YZF-R15S V3 (155cc), MT-15 V2 (155cc) and FZ series bikes like FZ-S Fi Ver 4.0 (149cc), FZ-S Fi Ver 3.0 (149cc), FZ Fi (149cc), and FZ-X (149cc).

    Additionally, Yamaha offers a range of scooters including Aerox 155 version S (155cc), Aerox 155 (155cc), Fascino S 125 Fi Hybrid (125cc), Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid (125cc), RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid (125cc), and RayZR Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid (125cc).

    UNI

