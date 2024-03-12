Wrote regional passport office to withhold Rajesh Das's passport, State says in HC

CHENNAI: The CB-CID submitted before the Madras High Court (MHC) that it wrote to the Regional Passport Office to withhold the passport of former Director General of Police (DGP) as he absconded to avoid arrest following his conviction in sexually harassing a woman police officer.



Justice M Nirmal Kumar heard the plea of Rajesh Das seeking suspend his conviction. The CB CID submitted a counter stating that after the conviction the agency took steps to apprehend the Ex-DGP, however he absconded, hence look out notice has issued against him. Further, CB-CID also wrote to the Regional Passport Office to withhold Rajesh Das's passport.

After submitting the counter the police sought to pass over the case to accomodate the senior engaged in this matter.

The judge adjourned the matter to March 19 for further submission.

On June 16, 2023, the Chief Judicial Magistrate at Villupuram convicted Rajesh Das and imposed a three-year jail sentence in a case of harassing a women IPS officer.

Aggrieved by the conviction, Rajesh Das moved to Principal Judge, Villupuram. However, Rajesh Das approached the MHC to transfer the appeal from the Villupuram Principal Judge on the ground that he would not have a fair and impartial hearing of the appeal.

On January 9, the MHC dismissed Rajesh Das's plea. Subsequently, he filed Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court it was also dismissed.

Hence, the Villupuram district court passed an on February 12 confirming the sentence imposed by the Chief Judicial Magistrate.