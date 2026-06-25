'Wrongly portrayed in media': Minister Vishwanathan over video of him touching girl athletes' legs

The controversy arose after the video from a 4-km marathon held in Melur, Madurai, on June 21 to mark Chief Minister Vijay's birthday went viral. The video captures him touching the outstretched legs of the athletes and cracking their toes while another guest was seen shaking hands with them. The footage drew criticism, with several people questioning the appropriateness of the minister touching minor girls in a public setting.

Meanwhile, the DMK legal wing on Wednesday filed a complaint against Viswanathan under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso).