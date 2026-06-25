'Wrongly portrayed in media': Minister Vishwanathan over video of him touching girl athletes' legs

CHENNAI: Higher Education Minister Vishwanathan on Thursday expressed regret over the controversy surrounding a viral video showing him touching the outstretched legs of girl athletes and cracking their toes while interacting with them at an event.
The controversy arose after the video from a 4-km marathon held in Melur, Madurai, on June 21 to mark Chief Minister Vijay's birthday went viral. The video captures him touching the outstretched legs of the athletes and cracking their toes while another guest was seen shaking hands with them. The footage drew criticism, with several people questioning the appropriateness of the minister touching minor girls in a public setting.
Meanwhile, the DMK legal wing on Wednesday filed a complaint against Viswanathan under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso).
Responding to the criticism, Vishwanathan in a statement said some students had fainted due to the intense heat after the run and that he was only providing first aid to those in physical distress. He alleged that sections of the media had portrayed the incident with misleading intent.
Stating that he acted out of concern and compassion, Vishwanathan said that, as a father of a daughter, he extended help purely on humanitarian grounds. He added that attempts to attribute ulterior motives to his actions were deeply painful and shocking.
The minister said that if his actions had been misunderstood in any way, he sincerely regretted the situation and expressed remorse over the controversy.