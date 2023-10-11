Wrong handling of sex abuse case: Two Vaniyambadi cops transferred

TIRUPATTUR: Tirupattur Superintendent of Police P Albert John ordered the transfer of a woman inspector, who failed to initiate proper action in a case relating to the sexual molestation of a mentally ill girl. Police said another constable was shifted in the case.

The case involving the inspector is related to a complaint filed by the father of a mentally ill girl. He had stated that some locals had preyed upon his daughter.

Vaniyambadi All Women Police Station Inspector Shanthi, instead of acting on the complaint, ordered the man to talk to members of the local kangaroo court, while one of the suspects in the case committed suicide.

SP Albert John, who visited the police station for inquiry into the case, transferred Shanthi, who has been placed on compulsory wait list. Inspector Malar has been posted in place of Shanthi.

Similarly, Vaniyambadi town police station’s special branch constable Thingalan, who failed to inform the SP about the progress in the case, he was shifted to the Yelagiri police station, and special branch constable Ramesh from Ambalur police station was posted in his place on Tuesday.