Written format of half-yearly exam for classes 1 to 5 begins next week

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has announced that half-yearly exams for classes 1 to 5 will be held in a written format, instead of online.

As per the department, the exams for classes 1 to 3 will begin on December 15 and for classes 4 and 5 will begin on November 12.

As per circular, the exam schedule for classes 1 to 3 is; Mathematics on December 15, Language paper on December 19 and English paper on December 21. Subsequently, the schedule for classes 4 and 5 includes Mathematics paper on December 12, Language paper on December 14 and English paper on December 18, Mathematics paper is scheduled for December 20 and Science paper on December 22.

The department has urged the faculties to download the question paper from online only a day before the date of the exam for all classes.

Details about the exams, encompassing subjects, exam dates, and guidelines are available at https://exam.tnschools.gov.in and (https://exam.tnschools.gov.in.)

"The crucial step of reviewing and submitting exam results for classes 1 to 5, along with providing feedback on the exam conducted is paramount, " the circular added.

As the exams are rescheduled due to impact of cyclone Michaung, the students of government and aided schools in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts are to get separate question papers, compared to other districts.