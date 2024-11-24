Wreath laying at War Memorial to mark Navy Day in Chennai

CHENNAI: On the occasion of NCC Day, a ceremonial wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Victory War Memorial in Chennai on Sunday.

Lt Gen KS Brar, General Officer Commanding, Dakshin Bharat Area, laid a wreath at the memorial in memory of fallen heroes. He was received by Cmde S Raghav, the Deputy Director General TNP and AN NCC Directorate and introduced him to the Group Commanders and Commanding Officers of the NCC Units.

The Ceremonial Guard was paraded by the NCC Cadets of the 13Bn NCC Chennai who put up an excellent drill performance.

The COS DB Area, Other Officers of NCC, Permanent Instructor Staff, Associate NCC Officers and many Cadets were also present to mark the solemn occasion.