WRD report warns Tamil Nadu govt of mounting irrigation woes

Further, Tamil Nadu received 0.9034 TMC of Cauvery water during the first three days of June, marginally lower than the 0.9190 TMC allocation stipulated under the Supreme Court's final order.

The report, however, noted that Chennai's drinking water reservoirs continue to remain relatively stable, with more than half of their combined storage capacity currently available.

Speaking to DT Next, PR Pandian, coordinator of the Tamil Nadu All Farmers Associations Coordination Committee, said that farmers in the Delta districts are heavily dependent on Cauvery water.

He said meteorologists have indicated that the southwest monsoon may be delayed this year because of El Niño-related conditions, making it difficult to release water from the Mettur Dam for irrigation on June 12 as scheduled. He urged the state government to take necessary steps through the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) to secure the 19 TMC of water allocated to Tamil Nadu under the Supreme Court's order.