WRD report warns Tamil Nadu govt of mounting irrigation woes

CHENNAI: Amid concerns over the delayed progress of the southwest monsoon and declining storage levels in key reservoirs, the Water Resources Department (WRD) has submitted a detailed report to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, highlighting the State's water situation ahead of the crucial Kuruvai cultivation season.
The report, which has also been forwarded to the Water Resources Minister, the Chief Secretary and senior disaster management officials, outlines the status of Tamil Nadu's reservoirs and Cauvery water availability, warning of potential challenges for irrigation if monsoon conditions do not improve in the coming weeks.
The assessment assumes significance as farmers in the Cauvery Delta districts await the customary opening of the Mettur Dam on June 12 for Kuruvai cultivation. However, current storage levels indicate mounting challenges for irrigation planning.
As per the report, the Mettur Dam, Tamil Nadu's primary source of Cauvery irrigation, is presently holding 41.817 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water, accounting for 44.74 per cent of its total storage capacity. On the corresponding day last year, the reservoir contained 83.054 TMC, with the water level standing at 113.21 feet. At present, the water level has dropped to 79.86 feet, reflecting a sharp year-on-year decline.
It noted that the situation is similar in several other reservoirs across the State. Bhavanisagar Dam storage is only 18.5 per cent of its capacity, while reservoirs such as Vaigai and Amaravathi remain below comfortable levels for the commencement of the cultivation season.
While parts of southern Tamil Nadu, particularly catchment areas along the Western Ghats, have received rainfall leading to healthy inflows into reservoirs including Papanasam, Pechiparai and Perunchani, the southwest monsoon has not strengthened sufficiently across the Cauvery basin to substantially improve storage in major reservoirs.
It also flagged concerns over storage levels in Karnataka's Cauvery reservoirs. The four principal reservoirs, Krishna Raja Sagar, Kabini, Harangi and Hemavathi, together hold only 37.98 TMC of water, representing 33.15 per cent of their combined storage capacity. Lower storage levels upstream could affect water availability downstream if monsoon conditions remain weak.
Further, Tamil Nadu received 0.9034 TMC of Cauvery water during the first three days of June, marginally lower than the 0.9190 TMC allocation stipulated under the Supreme Court's final order.
The report, however, noted that Chennai's drinking water reservoirs continue to remain relatively stable, with more than half of their combined storage capacity currently available.
Speaking to DT Next, PR Pandian, coordinator of the Tamil Nadu All Farmers Associations Coordination Committee, said that farmers in the Delta districts are heavily dependent on Cauvery water.
He said meteorologists have indicated that the southwest monsoon may be delayed this year because of El Niño-related conditions, making it difficult to release water from the Mettur Dam for irrigation on June 12 as scheduled. He urged the state government to take necessary steps through the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) to secure the 19 TMC of water allocated to Tamil Nadu under the Supreme Court's order.