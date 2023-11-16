WRD inspected the Thenneri Lake on Thursday

CHENNAI: After an article titled Bio medical wastes on Thenneri Lake was published in DT Next on Thursday, a team of officials from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and Water Resources Department inspected the area. Kancheepuram district administration in a clarification mentioned that no medical waste shown in the news report was found along the lake bed during the time of inspection. Inspection revealed garbage, debris and plastic waste were found in a nearby patta land adjacent to the water spread area. An agency named Iniya entreprises handling solid waste from industries was found to have colleted waste in the patta land which is adjacent to the lake. The solid waste were segregated and recycables were sent to recylers and non usable materials were burnt in the said location. The owner of agency instructed to clear the waste and not to burn the waste in the location. Subsequently the solid waste is cleared and confirmed by officials, the communique noted.



Meanwhile an official from the WRD, Kancheepuram said night patrol and surveillance had been increased in the lake area and those found dumping any kind of waste will be booked with the help of local police. Awareness and protection to the water body will be enhanced further, the official added.