WRD dept build dykes, check dam across Palar to rejuvenate ground water

CHENNAI: The state Water Resource Department has been constructing a series of sub-surface dyke and check dams across Palar, which is the lifeline of the northern districts, and its tributaries to improve ground water level and enhance water storage capacity in Vellore, Tirupattur and Ranipet districts.

Sub-surface dykes are being constructed across Palar at Shenbakkam, Nariumpattu, Arumparuthi and Thiruparkadal, the check dams across Ponnaiyaru at Kugaiyanallore.

The construction of the structures have been taken up at cost of Rs 114.51 crore and are funded by National Bank of Agriculture and Rural Development. They would directly benefit agriculture in nearly 3.000 hectares of land, while they would serve as drinking water source for around 4.50 lakh people in Tirupattur, Vellore and Ranipet districts.

"The works are at various stages of completion. Once they are constructed, the structure will rejuvenate the aquifers on either side of the river and boost agriculture activities. They would also serve as drinking water sources in the surrounding villages, " said an official in the WRD.

The sub-surface dyke that is under construction across Palar at Thiruparkadal would have water storage capacity of 2,088 cubic feet. It would directly benefit six villages and rejuvenate 306 wells and 45 infiltration wells. "At present, 65% of the construction work of the sub-surface dyke is completed. It will revive the ground level for nearly three kms on either side of the structure and store 2088 cubic feet of ground water. It will directly benefit 300 acres of agricultural land, " said the official.

The sub-surface dyke at Shenbakkam near Vellore is nearing completion. "We commenced the construction of the structure in January last year. Once it is completed, it will boost the water sources, including 156 wells in five villages in the surrounding areas, and also benefit 390.50 hectares of agricultural land, " added the official.

Apart from this, the department is constructing two check dams across Thenpennai river's tributary Pambar at Matrapalli and Jonrampalli in Tirupattur district. They have been constructed with 1.50 million cubic feet water storage capacity, added the official.