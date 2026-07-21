WRD cancels 22 Pollachi tenders over rule violations

CHENNAI: The Water Resources Department (WRD) has cancelled 22 tenders floated by its Pollachi division after finding violations of tender procedures.
The cancelled tenders relate to various works, including the removal of silt and debris from water bodies in the Parambikulam-Aliyar basin.
According to the department, the tenders were floated through the limited tender route instead of the prescribed open tender process, restricting participation to a select group of contractors.
The department also found that contractors were directed to appear in person to obtain tender documents, despite the government's existing instructions prohibiting such a requirement.
The issue had earlier been flagged by Arappor Iyakkam, which alleged procedural violations in the tender process.
Following the complaints and scrutiny, the WRD cancelled all 22 tenders and initiated corrective action.